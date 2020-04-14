COVID-19: New Update On Number Of Cases, Town-By-Town Breakdown In Dutchess

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread in the Hudson Valley, and the number of confirmed cases in Dutchess County is on the rise, even as things are stabilizing statewide.

There have now been 1,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dutchess, resulting in 17 deaths since the outbreak began.

The Dutchess County Department of Health said that there are currently 92 Dutchess residents who are hospitalized, down from 108 yesterday, while 196 patients were formerly hospitalized for the virus, treated, and later discharged.

Active Dutchess County cases by municipality:

Fishkill: 144;

Wappinger: 104;

East Fishkill: 102;

Beacon City: 91;

Lagrange: 76;

Hyde Park: 66;

Beekman: 73;

Rhinebeck: 43;

Wappingers Falls Village: 33;

Dover: 31;

Union Vale: 38;

Pleasant Valley: 33;

Pawling: 21;

Red Hook: 16;

Amenia: 13;

Clinton: 14;

Washington: 9;

Milan: 7;

Rhinebeck Village: 8.

There were less than five cases reported in the Villages of Millbrook, Millerton, North East, Pine Plains, Red Hook, and Tivoli.

There are also 174 active cases that have the patients' addresses pending.

Though the number of deaths continues to rise - as expected - officials in New York have made note that social distancing and “stay at home” protocols have helped “flatten the curve” as the number of hospitalizations begins to stabilize statewide.

