COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Dutchess County Deaths, Cases

Dutchess County continues to experience new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, but the number of new daily infections has lowered since the outbreak began in early March.

As of Friday, May 15, state Department of Health officials said since the beginning of the pandemic there are 3,498 cases of COVID-19, with 24 new cases reported on Friday.

Currently, there are 2,049 active cases, with 56 people hospitalized, Dutchess County Department of Health information reveals.

There have been 117 COVID-19 deaths reported in Dutchess and 998 people have recovered.

A breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County:

Poughkeepsie City: 277;

Poughkeepsie: 204;

Fishkill: 135;

Wappinger: 104;

East Fishkill: 119;

Beacon City: 126;

LaGrange: 90;

Hyde Park: 98;

Beekman: 126;

Rhinebeck: 63

Rhinebeck Village: 8;

Wappingers Falls Village: 34;

Union Vale: 37;

Pleasant Valley: 30;

Dover: 29;

Pawling: 28;

Red Hook: 16;

Clinton: 12;

Stanford: 7;

Amenia: 8;

Milan: 10;

Washington: 8;

Pine Plains: 9.

There have been less than five cases reported in the Villages of Fishkill, Millbrook, Millerton, Red Hook Village, Tivoli, and North East.

