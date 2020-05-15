Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Towns

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY On Pause Measure Extended In Hudson Valley
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Dutchess County Deaths, Cases

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Dutchess County experienced a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
Dutchess County experienced a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases. Photo Credit: New York State

Dutchess County continues to experience new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, but the number of new daily infections has lowered since the outbreak began in early March.

As of Friday, May 15, state Department of Health officials said since the beginning of the pandemic there are 3,498 cases of COVID-19, with 24 new cases reported on Friday.

Currently, there are 2,049 active cases, with 56 people hospitalized, Dutchess County Department of Health information reveals.

There have been 117 COVID-19 deaths reported in Dutchess and 998 people have recovered.

A breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County:

  • Poughkeepsie City: 277;
  • Poughkeepsie: 204;
  • Fishkill: 135;
  • Wappinger: 104;
  • East Fishkill: 119;
  • Beacon City: 126;
  • LaGrange: 90;
  • Hyde Park: 98;
  • Beekman: 126;
  • Rhinebeck: 63
  • Rhinebeck Village: 8;
  • Wappingers Falls Village: 34;
  • Union Vale: 37;
  • Pleasant Valley: 30;
  • Dover: 29;
  • Pawling: 28;
  • Red Hook: 16;
  • Clinton: 12;
  • Stanford: 7;
  • Amenia: 8;
  • Milan: 10;
  • Washington: 8;
  • Pine Plains: 9.

There have been less than five cases reported in the Villages of Fishkill, Millbrook, Millerton, Red Hook Village, Tivoli, and North East.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice!

Serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.