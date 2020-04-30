COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Dutchess County Deaths, Cases

The death toll in Dutchess County has hit 37 since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak began in New York State 61 days ago.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dutchess climbed to 2,773 as of Thursday, April 30, with the Department of Health currently monitoring 2,080 more potential cases. Since the outbreak, 656 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged from county hospitals.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Department of Health:

Poughkeepsie City: 276;

Poughkeepsie: 264;

Fishkill: 170;

Wappinger: 156;

East Fishkill: 153;

Beacon City: 121;

LaGrange: 114;

Hyde Park: 105

Beekman: 82;

Union Vale: 50;

Pleasant Valley: 45;

Wappingers Falls Village: 43;

Rhinebeck: 43;

Dover: 42;

Pawling: 29;

Red Hook: 25;

Clinton: 20;

Stanford: 14;

Amenia: 12;

Washington: 10;

Pine Plains: 10;

Rhinebeck Village: 10;

Milan: 10.

There have been less than five cases reported in the Villages of Fishkill, Millbrook, Millerton, Pawling, Red Hook, Tivoli, and North East.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 304,372 positive COVID-19 cases that have resulted in more than 18,000 fatalities, though the virus appears to be stabilizing statewide with hospitalizations and intubations down.

