COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Dutchess County Deaths, Cases

The death toll in Dutchess County has hit 36 since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak began in New York 58 days ago.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dutchess climbed to 2,652 over the weekend, with the Department of Health currently monitoring 2,129 active cases. Since the outbreak, 487 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged from county hospitals.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of 3 p.m. on Monday, April 27, according to the Department of Health:

Poughkeepsie: 282;

Poughkeepsie City: 270;

Fishkill: 181;

Wappinger: 157;

East Fishkill: 163;

LaGrange: 121;

Beacon City: 117;

Beekman: 83;

Hyde Park: 112;

Union Vale: 49;

Wappingers Falls Village: 46;

Pleasant Valley: 45;

Rhinebeck: 44;

Dover: 44;

Pawling: 31;

Red Hook: 27;

Clinton: 23;

Stanford: 14;

Amenia: 10;

Washington: 10;

Pine Plains: 10;

Rhinebeck Village: 10;

Milan: 10.

There have been less than five cases reported in the Villages of Fishkill, Millbrook, Millerton, Pawling, Red Hook, Tivoli, and North East.

There were 337 new COVID-19 deaths reported overnight, bringing the total to 16,599 since the outbreak began. There have been more than 282,000 confirmed cases statewide, with approximately 1,000 new patients submitted to New York hospitals in the past 24 hours.

“We can see daybreak,” Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said. "The steps we took slowed the spread of this disease and are saving lives. There is more to do - and we are aggressively fighting for Dutchess residents, families, farms, and small businesses - but we are making progress and are almost there."

