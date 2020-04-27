Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Towns

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's How Many Of 7,500 Were Positive In New State Antibody Testing
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Dutchess County Deaths, Cases

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Dutchess County COVID-19 map on Monday, April 27, 2020.
The Dutchess County COVID-19 map on Monday, April 27, 2020. Photo Credit: Dutchess County

The death toll in Dutchess County has hit 36 since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak began in New York 58 days ago.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dutchess climbed to 2,652 over the weekend, with the Department of Health currently monitoring 2,129 active cases. Since the outbreak, 487 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged from county hospitals.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of 3 p.m. on Monday, April 27, according to the Department of Health:

  • Poughkeepsie: 282;
  • Poughkeepsie City: 270;
  • Fishkill: 181;
  • Wappinger: 157;
  • East Fishkill: 163;
  • LaGrange: 121;
  • Beacon City: 117;
  • Beekman: 83;
  • Hyde Park: 112;
  • Union Vale: 49;
  • Wappingers Falls Village: 46;
  • Pleasant Valley: 45;
  • Rhinebeck: 44;
  • Dover: 44;
  • Pawling: 31;
  • Red Hook: 27;
  • Clinton: 23;
  • Stanford: 14;
  • Amenia: 10;
  • Washington: 10;
  • Pine Plains: 10;
  • Rhinebeck Village: 10;
  • Milan: 10.

There have been less than five cases reported in the Villages of Fishkill, Millbrook, Millerton, Pawling, Red Hook, Tivoli, and North East.

There were 337 new COVID-19 deaths reported overnight, bringing the total to 16,599 since the outbreak began. There have been more than 282,000 confirmed cases statewide, with approximately 1,000 new patients submitted to New York hospitals in the past 24 hours.

“We can see daybreak,” Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said. "The steps we took slowed the spread of this disease and are saving lives. There is more to do - and we are aggressively fighting for Dutchess residents, families, farms, and small businesses - but we are making progress and are almost there."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice!

Serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.