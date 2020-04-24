Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Dutchess County Deaths, Cases

Kathy Reakes
The number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Dutchess County. The darker shaded areas have the highest numbers.
The number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Dutchess County. The darker shaded areas have the highest numbers. Photo Credit: Dutchess County Gov.

Dutchess County once again saw an increase in the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with 57 new patients being confirmed as positive for the disease.

According to statistics from the state Department of Health, as of Friday, April 24, Dutchess County had 2,517positive. A total of 35 deaths have been recorded by the county. States stats show 63 deaths.

Currently, there are 75 people hospitalized.

Cases by town or city as of noon Friday:

  • Poughkeepsie: 261;
  • Poughkeepsie City: 248;
  • Fishkill: 168;
  • Wappinger: 149;
  • East Fishkill: 152;
  • LaGrange: 113;
  • Beacon City: 108;
  • Beekman: 71;
  • Hyde Park: 93;
  • Wappingers Falls Village: 46;
  • Rhinebeck: 42;
  • Union Vale: 47;
  • Dover: 41;
  • Pleasant Valley: 38;
  • Pawling: 32;
  • Red Hook: 22;
  • Clinton: 16;
  • Amenia: 10;
  • Washington: 9;
  • Pine Plains: 11;
  • Rhinebeck Village: 10;
  • Stanford: 11;
  • Milan: 10.

There have been less than five cases reported in the Villages of Fishkill, Millbrook, Millerton, Pawling, Red Hook, Tivoli, and North East.

