COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Dutchess County Deaths, Cases

Dutchess County once again saw an increase in the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with 57 new patients being confirmed as positive for the disease.

According to statistics from the state Department of Health, as of Friday, April 24, Dutchess County had 2,517positive. A total of 35 deaths have been recorded by the county. States stats show 63 deaths.

Currently, there are 75 people hospitalized.

Cases by town or city as of noon Friday:

Poughkeepsie: 261;

Poughkeepsie City: 248;

Fishkill: 168;

Wappinger: 149;

East Fishkill: 152;

LaGrange: 113;

Beacon City: 108;

Beekman: 71;

Hyde Park: 93;

Wappingers Falls Village: 46;

Rhinebeck: 42;

Union Vale: 47;

Dover: 41;

Pleasant Valley: 38;

Pawling: 32;

Red Hook: 22;

Clinton: 16;

Amenia: 10;

Washington: 9;

Pine Plains: 11;

Rhinebeck Village: 10;

Stanford: 11;

Milan: 10.

There have been less than five cases reported in the Villages of Fishkill, Millbrook, Millerton, Pawling, Red Hook, Tivoli, and North East.

