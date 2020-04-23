Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Two-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Popular Town Of Poughkeepsie Restaurant
COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Dutchess County Deaths, Cases

Kathy Reakes
Dutchess County had an increase of 69 news cases overnight.
Dutchess County once again saw an increase in the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with 69 new patients being confirmed as positive for the disease.

According to statistics from the state Department of Health, as of Thursday, April 23, Dutchess County had 2,460 positive cases, an increase of 69. A total of 32 deaths have been recorded by the county. States stats show 60 deaths.

Individual city numbers are from 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 22.

  • Poughkeepsie: 246;
  • Poughkeepsie City: 230;
  • Fishkill: 172;
  • Wappinger: 153;
  • East Fishkill: 151;
  • LaGrange: 112;
  • Beacon City: 105;
  • Beekman: 88;
  • Hyde Park: 88;
  • Wappingers Falls Village: 46;
  • Rhinebeck: 41;
  • Union Vale: 40;
  • Dover: 40;
  • Pleasant Valley: 38;
  • Pawling: 26;
  • Red Hook: 21;
  • Clinton: 16;
  • Amenia: 12;
  • Washington: 12;
  • Pine Plains: 11;
  • Rhinebeck Village: 11;
  • Stanford: 10;
  • Milan: 9.

There have been less than five cases reported in the Villages of Fishkill, Millbrook, Millerton, Pawling, Red Hook, Tivoli, and North East.

