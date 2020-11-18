Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Dutchess Cases By Town

Zak Failla
The Dutchess County COVID-19 map on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The Dutchess County COVID-19 map on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Photo Credit: Dutchess County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County continues to climb as the mid-Hudson Valley continues to see a new surge of the virus.

According to the county Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has risen to 576, up from as few as 217 earlier this month.

There have been 6,308 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of 257,868 tests administered in Dutchess. During the pandemic, there have been 176 virus-related deaths.

32 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 12 last week.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Wednesday, Nov. 18:

  • Poughkeepsie: 64;
  • Poughkeepsie City: 44;
  • Wappinger: 40;
  • East Fishkill: 37;
  • Fishkill: 34;
  • LaGrange: 31;
  • Beacon City: 26;
  • Hyde Park: 25;
  • Pleasant Valley: 16;
  • Red Hook: 13;
  • Dover: 11;
  • Wappingers Falls Village: 8;
  • Beekman: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in:

  • Amenia;
  • Clinton;
  • Fishkill Village;
  • Milan;
  • Millbrook Village;
  • Millerton Village;
  • North East;
  • Pawling;
  • Pawling Village;
  • Pine Plains;
  • Red Hook Village;
  • Rhinebeck;
  • Rhinebeck Village;
  • Stanford;
  • Tivoli Village;
  • Union Vale;
  • Washington.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 16,876,843 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 563,690 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,159 COVID-19 fatalities.

