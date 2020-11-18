COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Dutchess Cases By Town

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County continues to climb as the mid-Hudson Valley continues to see a new surge of the virus.

According to the county Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has risen to 576, up from as few as 217 earlier this month.

There have been 6,308 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of 257,868 tests administered in Dutchess. During the pandemic, there have been 176 virus-related deaths.

32 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 12 last week.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Wednesday, Nov. 18:

Poughkeepsie: 64;

Poughkeepsie City: 44;

Wappinger: 40;

East Fishkill: 37;

Fishkill: 34;

LaGrange: 31;

Beacon City: 26;

Hyde Park: 25;

Pleasant Valley: 16;

Red Hook: 13;

Dover: 11;

Wappingers Falls Village: 8;

Beekman: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in:

Amenia;

Clinton;

Fishkill Village;

Milan;

Millbrook Village;

Millerton Village;

North East;

Pawling;

Pawling Village;

Pine Plains;

Red Hook Village;

Rhinebeck;

Rhinebeck Village;

Stanford;

Tivoli Village;

Union Vale;

Washington.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 16,876,843 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 563,690 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,159 COVID-19 fatalities.

