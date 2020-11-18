COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Dutchess Cases By Town

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County continues to climb as the mid-Hudson Valley continues to see a new surge of the virus.
According to the county Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has risen to 576, up from as few as 217 earlier this month.
There have been 6,308 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of 257,868 tests administered in Dutchess. During the pandemic, there have been 176 virus-related deaths.
32 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 12 last week.
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Wednesday, Nov. 18:
- Poughkeepsie: 64;
- Poughkeepsie City: 44;
- Wappinger: 40;
- East Fishkill: 37;
- Fishkill: 34;
- LaGrange: 31;
- Beacon City: 26;
- Hyde Park: 25;
- Pleasant Valley: 16;
- Red Hook: 13;
- Dover: 11;
- Wappingers Falls Village: 8;
- Beekman: 6.
There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in:
- Amenia;
- Clinton;
- Fishkill Village;
- Milan;
- Millbrook Village;
- Millerton Village;
- North East;
- Pawling;
- Pawling Village;
- Pine Plains;
- Red Hook Village;
- Rhinebeck;
- Rhinebeck Village;
- Stanford;
- Tivoli Village;
- Union Vale;
- Washington.
Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 16,876,843 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 563,690 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,159 COVID-19 fatalities.
