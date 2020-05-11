Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Return to your home site

Menu

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Nearby Towns

  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Cancels Next Scheduled Regents Exam Due To Pandemic
News

COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Dutchess County COVID-19 map on Thursday, Nov. 5.
The Dutchess County COVID-19 map on Thursday, Nov. 5. Photo Credit: Dutchess County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County continues to climb as the mid-Hudson Valley sees a surge in the virus.

According to the county Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has risen to 212, up from 168 as recently as last week.

The number is a far cry from the peak of the outbreak in late April, when the county was dealing with 1,860 active cases at one point.

There have been 5,642 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of 229,149 tests administered in Dutchess. During the pandemic, there have been 166 virus-related deaths. 

Five patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Thursday, Nov. 5:

  • Poughkeepsie: 31;
  • Fishkill: 30;
  • Poughkeepsie City: 27;
  • East Fishkill: 20;
  • Beacon City: 17;
  • Wappinger: 17;
  • Hyde Park:11;
  • Beekman: 11;
  • Dover: 11;
  • LaGrange: 10;
  • Red Hook: 8.

There are less than five COVID-19 cases in:

  • Amenia;
  • Clinton;
  • Fishkill Village;
  • Milan;
  • Millbrook Village;
  • Millerton Village;
  • North East;
  • Pawling;
  • Pawling Village;
  • Pine Plains;
  • Pleasant Valley;
  • Red Hook Village;
  • Rhinebeck;
  • Rhinebeck Village;
  • Stanford;
  • Tivoli Village;
  • Union Vale;
  • Wappingers Falls Village;
  • Washington.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 15,034,157 COVID-19 tests, with 515,815 testing positive. A total of 25,868 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice!

Serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.