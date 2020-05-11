COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Municipality

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County continues to climb as the mid-Hudson Valley sees a surge in the virus.
According to the county Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has risen to 212, up from 168 as recently as last week.
The number is a far cry from the peak of the outbreak in late April, when the county was dealing with 1,860 active cases at one point.
There have been 5,642 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of 229,149 tests administered in Dutchess. During the pandemic, there have been 166 virus-related deaths.
Five patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Thursday, Nov. 5:
- Poughkeepsie: 31;
- Fishkill: 30;
- Poughkeepsie City: 27;
- East Fishkill: 20;
- Beacon City: 17;
- Wappinger: 17;
- Hyde Park:11;
- Beekman: 11;
- Dover: 11;
- LaGrange: 10;
- Red Hook: 8.
There are less than five COVID-19 cases in:
- Amenia;
- Clinton;
- Fishkill Village;
- Milan;
- Millbrook Village;
- Millerton Village;
- North East;
- Pawling;
- Pawling Village;
- Pine Plains;
- Pleasant Valley;
- Red Hook Village;
- Rhinebeck;
- Rhinebeck Village;
- Stanford;
- Tivoli Village;
- Union Vale;
- Wappingers Falls Village;
- Washington.
Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 15,034,157 COVID-19 tests, with 515,815 testing positive. A total of 25,868 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.
