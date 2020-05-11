COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Municipality

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County continues to climb as the mid-Hudson Valley sees a surge in the virus.

According to the county Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has risen to 212, up from 168 as recently as last week.

The number is a far cry from the peak of the outbreak in late April, when the county was dealing with 1,860 active cases at one point.

There have been 5,642 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of 229,149 tests administered in Dutchess. During the pandemic, there have been 166 virus-related deaths.

Five patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Thursday, Nov. 5:

Poughkeepsie: 31;

Fishkill: 30;

Poughkeepsie City: 27;

East Fishkill: 20;

Beacon City: 17;

Wappinger: 17;

Hyde Park:11;

Beekman: 11;

Dover: 11;

LaGrange: 10;

Red Hook: 8.

There are less than five COVID-19 cases in:

Amenia;

Clinton;

Fishkill Village;

Milan;

Millbrook Village;

Millerton Village;

North East;

Pawling;

Pawling Village;

Pine Plains;

Pleasant Valley;

Red Hook Village;

Rhinebeck;

Rhinebeck Village;

Stanford;

Tivoli Village;

Union Vale;

Wappingers Falls Village;

Washington.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 15,034,157 COVID-19 tests, with 515,815 testing positive. A total of 25,868 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

