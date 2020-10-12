COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

There are now more than 1,100 active COVID-19 cases being monitored in Dutchess County as the second wave of the virus rocks the Hudson Valley.
Four new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the Dutchess County Department of Health this week, as the number of active cases rose to 1,102, up from 1,032 on Monday, Dec. 7 one week ago.
Late last month, the county was only monitoring approximately 200 active cases.
There have now been 8,456 - approximately 500 new this week - confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of more than 309,000 tests administered in Dutchess.
Ninety-three patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dutchess, up from 72 on Monday, and the death toll has hit 200.
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Dec. 10:
- East Fishkill: 81;
- Poughkeepsie: 61;
- Wappinger: 56;
- Poughkeepsie: 55;
- LaGrange: 42;
- Fishkill: 35;
- Hyde Park: 30;
- Beacon City: 23;
- Beekman: 19;
- Pleasant Valley: 13;
- Dover: 10;
- Union Vale: 10;
- Clinton: 9;
- Amenia: 8;
- Stanford: 8;
- Pawling: 7;e
- Rhinebeck: 7;
- Wappingers Falls Village: 6.
- Fishkill Village;
- Milan;
- Millbrook Village;
- Millerton Village;
- North East;
- Pawling Village;
- Pine Plains;
- Red Hook;
- Red Hook Village;
- Rhinebeck Village;
- Tivoli Village;
- Washington.
Statewide, there have been a total of 21.1 million COVID-19 tests administered, with 733,064 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 27,404 COVID-19-related deaths.
