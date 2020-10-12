COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

There are now more than 1,100 active COVID-19 cases being monitored in Dutchess County as the second wave of the virus rocks the Hudson Valley.

Four new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the Dutchess County Department of Health this week, as the number of active cases rose to 1,102, up from 1,032 on Monday, Dec. 7 one week ago.

Late last month, the county was only monitoring approximately 200 active cases.

There have now been 8,456 - approximately 500 new this week - confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of more than 309,000 tests administered in Dutchess.

Ninety-three patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dutchess, up from 72 on Monday, and the death toll has hit 200.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Dec. 10:

East Fishkill: 81;

Poughkeepsie: 61;

Wappinger: 56;

Poughkeepsie: 55;

LaGrange: 42;

Fishkill: 35;

Hyde Park: 30;

Beacon City: 23;

Beekman: 19;

Pleasant Valley: 13;

Dover: 10;

Union Vale: 10;

Clinton: 9;

Amenia: 8;

Stanford: 8;

Pawling: 7;e

Rhinebeck: 7;

Wappingers Falls Village: 6.

Fishkill Village;

Milan;

Millbrook Village;

Millerton Village;

North East;

Pawling Village;

Pine Plains;

Red Hook;

Red Hook Village;

Rhinebeck Village;

Tivoli Village;

Washington.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in:

Statewide, there have been a total of 21.1 million COVID-19 tests administered, with 733,064 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 27,404 COVID-19-related deaths.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.