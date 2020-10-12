Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice
COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County on Thursday, Dec. 10. Photo Credit: Dutchess County

There are now more than 1,100 active COVID-19 cases being monitored in Dutchess County as the second wave of the virus rocks the Hudson Valley.

Four new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the Dutchess County Department of Health this week, as the number of active cases rose to 1,102, up from 1,032 on Monday, Dec. 7 one week ago.

Late last month, the county was only monitoring approximately 200 active cases.

There have now been 8,456 - approximately 500 new this week - confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of more than 309,000 tests administered in Dutchess.

Ninety-three patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dutchess, up from 72 on Monday, and the death toll has hit 200.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Dec. 10:

  • East Fishkill: 81;
  • Poughkeepsie: 61;
  • Wappinger: 56;
  • Poughkeepsie: 55;
  • LaGrange: 42;
  • Fishkill: 35;
  • Hyde Park: 30;
  • Beacon City: 23;
  • Beekman: 19;
  • Pleasant Valley: 13;
  • Dover: 10;
  • Union Vale: 10;
  • Clinton: 9;
  • Amenia: 8;
  • Stanford: 8;
  • Pawling: 7;e
  • Rhinebeck: 7;
  • Wappingers Falls Village: 6.
There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in:
  • Fishkill Village;
  • Milan;
  • Millbrook Village;
  • Millerton Village;
  • North East;
  • Pawling Village;
  • Pine Plains;
  • Red Hook;
  • Red Hook Village;
  • Rhinebeck Village;
  • Tivoli Village;
  • Washington.

Statewide, there have been a total of 21.1 million COVID-19 tests administered, with 733,064 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 27,404 COVID-19-related deaths. 

