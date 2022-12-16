Beacon Crack Dealer Busted During Warrant Search, Police Say

An alleged Hudson Valley crack dealer was busted with drugs and cash during a warrants search of his home, according to authorities.

The search took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 16, on South Chestnut Street in Beacon.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the Dutchess County Task Force, agents executed the search warrant on the home of Raequan Keemer, age 27, of Beacon, following an investigation into drug sales in the area.

During the search, agents from the task force and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office seized a quantity of crack cocaine and cash, Harris said.

Keemer was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, Harris added.

He was arraigned in the City of Beacon Court and released to the supervision of probation.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

