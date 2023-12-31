New Wappingers Falls Restaurant Getting Rave Reviews For Variety, Fresh Offerings

Located in Dutchess County, Lopburi Thai opened in mid-October in Wappingers Falls and usually has a line out the door, in part because they only seat about 15 to 20 people at a time.

But don't let that deter you from trying one of the new hot spots in the village (they also have take-out) that is named after the owner's hometown in Thailand.

The menu features plenty of curry dishes, as well as seafood, duck, Pad Thai, and many standard favorite Thai dishes.

A look at Yelp reviews found plenty of five-star ratings including this one from Margaret W.:

"Great new Thai restaurant in the Village. Small, nice decor, friendly service. Been several times, and tried various dishes, all fantastic. Good variety on the menu, the dishes are simple, well-prepared, ingredients are very fresh. Tom Kha soup with tofu, what a beautiful bowl of comfort! Everything delicious."

Favorites seem to be the seafood and curry dishes, as well as the duck and crab fried rice.

Prices are very moderate for the amount of food you receive.

Word is they offer plenty of "cool" drinks too and have friendly, quick service.

So take a night off from the pizza and spice things up a little with a visit to Lopburi Thai.

Tip: Lunch is a great time to visit, easier to find parking and a table.

The restaurant is located at 2646 E Main St. Wappingers Falls.

You can order take-out online here, or call 845-632-3005.

