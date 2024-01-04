New Poughkeepsie Restaurant Serves Up Sandwiches Made With Pizza Dough

Spettro, (ghost in Italian) located in Dutchess County, is not your usual pizza joint. Nestled at 44 Lagrange Ave., in Poughkeepsie, visitors will know the difference the minute they walk in by the atmosphere of the restaurant,

Sure they serve pizzas and sandwiches, but they also offer upscale pasta dishes for dinner and Sunday brunch. They are also quickly becoming known for their unique "pillowy-type" sandwiches called panuozzos made with pizza dough.

A quick look at Yelp says it all.

Emily M. had this to say: "Absolutely AMAZING place!!! Everyone is so friendly, including the owner who was so easy to talk to and frequently checked in with the tables.

"The ambiance is very cozy, for date night or for a family dinner. I cannot even begin to describe how delicious the food is; it literally melts in your mouth. The fact that the sandwiches are made with pizza crust makes me want to go back and I most certainly will!"

Some favorites seem to be the chips with the garlic dip, the cocktails, and on the dinner end the pasta such as pistachio, steak with frites, scallops, spaghetti with pink and black peppercorns, and much more.

We would be remiss if we didn't mention the pizza which is said to be top-notch with lots of selections and of course, the aforementioned pillowy sandwiches.

Service is said to be quick and friendly. Prices are very moderate for the type of high-end food served.

Also a popular stop at lunch for sandwiches, slices of pie, and salads.

So forget the usual, and try something new at Sprettro. Be sure and try a panuozzos.

For information or to order call 845-442-3001.

