Man Found Bloody, Beaten In Poughkeepsie, Cops Asking For Witnesses

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for any witnesses to an assault that left a man badly beaten and bloody, to come forward.

Hulme Park where the man was found bloody and beaten.
Hulme Park where the man was found bloody and beaten. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
The man was found in Dutchess County around 7 a.m., Wednesday, June 28 at Hulme Park, 72 Market St., in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Responding officers found the unidentified man on the ground, bleeding and not alert, said Det. Sgt. Sean Fitzgerald, with the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

The man was suffering from serious facial injuries that appeared to be assault related. He was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where he remained on Thursday, June 29, Fitzgerald said.

The city of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this or other incidents to call the Tip Line at 845-451-7577.

