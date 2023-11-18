Lights, Camera, Action: Actors Wanted For Wappingers Falls Short Film

It’s an offer you can’t refuse.

A new mafia-themed short film is looking for Hudson Valley actors to portray four leading roles for its December shoot in the Dutchess County village of Wappingers Falls, according to a casting call posted on Backstage.

The movie, currently unnamed, will follow five mafia members as they convene for what they believe to be a business meeting – they soon find out, however, that they’re suspects in the murder of one of their wives.

Four mafia men roles are currently open, including Franky Sonnopazzo, the hot head of the group and the selfish and greedy Louie Lucali. Age ranges for the roles span from 25 to 60.

The pay rate for the film, which will be posted to YouTube, is $125 a day.

Filming is set to take place on December 9 and 10 in Wappingers Falls.

For more information and audition information, click here.

