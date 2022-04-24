Winning $500,000 Lottery Ticket Sold In Fishkill

A Hudson Valley smoke shop continues to be a lucky spot for New York Lottery players where another winning lotto ticket worth six figures was sold for the seventh time in 2022.

According to New York Lottery, a winning $500,000 Pick 10 ticket for the Thursday, April 21 drawing was sold at Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill.

It represents a continuation of winning tickets that have been sold at the popular store.

The winning numbers for the April 21 draw were: 01-03-05-06-07-15-20-22-28-29-30-34-42-52-58-66-72-76-77-80.

To win the top prize, one had to match half (10) of the drawn numbers.

New York Lottery also reported these winners of the latest drawing:

Third-prize (eight matches): 23 winners for $300;

Fourth-prize (seven matches): 204 winners for $40;

Fifth-prize (six matches): 1,423 winners for $10;

Sixth-prize (zero matches): 3,708 winners for $4.

The 10 winning numbers of the Pick 10 game are drawn from a field of one to 80. The drawing takes place every night at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to New York Lottery.

