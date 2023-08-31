Fentanyl Dealer Busted By Drug Task Force In Fishkill, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Johann Munoz, 26, of the town of Beekman, was charged on Wednesday, Aug. 30, for the criminal sale of a controlled substance a felony.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has been investigating the sale of counterfeit prescription oxycodone pills containing deadly fentanyl by Munoz in the town of East Fishkill, the town of Fishkill, and the town of Poughkeepsie, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris coordinator of the task force.

Members of the task force apprehended Munoz in the parking lot of Walmart in the town of Fishkill with the assistance of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and seized a large quantity of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing deadly fentanyl, said Harris.

"The Dutchess County Task Force is operating in a fast and furious manner to hold drug dealers accountable in an attempt to keep fentanyl out of the hands of our vulnerable community members suffering from addiction," Harris said.

If anyone has information regarding this case or any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

Munoz is being held until his arraignment on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.