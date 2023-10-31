Busted, Again: Beacon Man Caught Selling Drugs While In Diversion Program, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Stefon Graham, age 33, of Beacon, was charged on a six-count indictment on Monday, Oct. 30 by a grand jury following an investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, of the task force, Graham allegedly continued to sell narcotics after his arrest by the Drug Task Force in August 2022.

As the result of his original arrest, Graham pled guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in June and a state judicial diversion program that very same day, Harris said.

The program is an alternative to the regular court process and allows some felony offenders to avoid jail or probation if an offender completes a court program, Harris said.

Shortly after Graham entered into the program Graham said he allegedly began unknowingly selling narcotics to the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

Following his arrest, Graham was remanded without bail to the Dutchess County Jail. He faces up to 9 years in state prison on his plea and up to 9 years in state prison on each sale of narcotics charged in the indictment.

"The Dutchess County Drug Task Force made a promise to Dutchess County residents that drug dealers will be aggressively targeted anywhere they decide to sell narcotics in Dutchess County in an effort to prevent overdose deaths," Harris said. "This indictment and arrest is just another example of a promise kept."

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

