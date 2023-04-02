Honda Recalling 330K Vehicles Due To Faulty Side-View Mirrors That Could Increase Crash Risk

Honda is recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles that may have faulty side-view mirrors that could increase the potential risk of a crash for drivers.

The auto giant announced this week that it is recalling more than 330,000 Odyssey, Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline models that were produced between 2020 and 2022 due to the issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the mirrors may not be properly bonded to the vehicle, causing the glass in the mirror to fall out and limiting visibility for motorists.

There have been no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue that led to the recall.

As part of the recall, Honda dealers will replace the defective mirrors at no cost to car owners, who are expected to be notified by mid-May if they are impacted.

