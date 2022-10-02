Brand-New Pizzeria Serves Up Sourdough Pies In Poughkeepsie

A brand-new pizzeria, owned by two area residents, has begun serving pies made with sourdough in the Hudson Valley.

The Dutch Crown, located at 85 Main St. in the Dutchess County city of Poughkeepsie, is currently in its soft opening phase.

The restaurant, owned by Christian Gannon and Chef Eli Kochman, is operating with limited hours and a limited menu.

Gannon said they plan to hold a grand opening in the near future.

He and Kochman have been preparing to open the business for about a year.

While the pizzeria hasn't been open for long, Kochman said the restaurant is already seeing positive feedback from customers.

“We’re hearing really good things about the pizza," he said.

He said they decided to use sourdough due to the health benefits compared to typical pizza dough.

The "Drunken Pepperoni" pie has been one of the best sellers, along with the garlic parmesan wings and general salads.

Kochman said the restaurant makes everything in-house, from sauces to spices.

He added that the restaurant will soon begin rolling out additional menu items, such as salads, desserts, and gelato. In the future, they'd like to add pasta dishes and sandwiches to the menu.

"We grew up here in Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park, and we're really excited for everybody to see what we've got going on," Kochman said. "We worked really hard on it, and we're going to continue to do so."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.