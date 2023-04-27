Overcast 48°

Body Recovered After Person Jumps From Hudson Valley Walkway Bridge

A body was recovered from the Hudson River shortly after firefighters responded to a report of a person jumping from a bridge.

Walkway Over The Hudson
Walkway Over The Hudson Photo Credit: Daily Voice
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Dutchess County around 1:50 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 on the Walkway Over The Hudson in Poughkeepsie.

According to City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department Deputy Chief Vinny Parise, the department launched Marine Unit 2 and within minutes the body was recovered north of the walkway.

Additional information, including the identification of the person pulled from the river, has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

