Body Recovered After Person Jumps From Hudson Valley Walkway Bridge

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 1:50 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 on the Walkway Over The Hudson in Poughkeepsie.

According to City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department Deputy Chief Vinny Parise, the department launched Marine Unit 2 and within minutes the body was recovered north of the walkway.

Additional information, including the identification of the person pulled from the river, has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

