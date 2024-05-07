2 Dutchess County Jail Inmates Arrested Again For New Crimes

Dutchess County residents William Green Jr., age 30, of Poughkeepsie, and Craig Albrecht, age 41, of East Fishkill, were charged on Wednesday, May 1.

According to Capt. John Watterson with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Green and Albrecht were arrested separately for the same crime.

Both men were charged with felony criminal attempt and are accused of violating orders of protection by calling the protected people, Watterson said.

After being charged, Green and Albrecht were both returned to jail.

