Fair 73°

SHARE

19-Year-Old Poughkeepsie Man Shot, Killed, Suspect On Run

Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for a suspect after a 19-year-old area man was shot and later died in surgery.

The area where the murder victim was found.
The area where the murder victim was found. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2 a.m., Saturday, May 13, in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the Poughkeepsie Police said the Poughkeepsie resident was found shot in the area of Soldiers Fountain at Market and Montgomery streets. 

He was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he died during surgery, Clark said. 

The victim has not been identified by police. 

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE