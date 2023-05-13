19-Year-Old Poughkeepsie Man Shot, Killed, Suspect On Run

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2 a.m., Saturday, May 13, in the city of Poughkeepsie.

Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the Poughkeepsie Police said the Poughkeepsie resident was found shot in the area of Soldiers Fountain at Market and Montgomery streets.

He was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he died during surgery, Clark said.

The victim has not been identified by police.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.