The fire began on Sunday, Feb. 11 around 4 p.m. in Somers, when a vehicle went up in flames on Brook Hollow Court, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Arriving crews soon began efforts to put the blaze out and were able to quickly do so.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not released.

