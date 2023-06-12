Mostly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

Vehicle Crashes Into Woods, Flips On Its Side In Somers

A road in Northern Westchester had to be briefly closed as crews responded to a crash that left a vehicle flipped on its side in the woods. 

A crash in Somers in the area of Lake Road and Orchard Hill Road left a vehicle on its side in the woods.
A crash in Somers in the area of Lake Road and Orchard Hill Road left a vehicle on its side in the woods. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Saturday, June 10 around 3:15 p.m., when first responders were sent to the intersection of Lake Road and Orchard Hill Road in Somers for a reported crash, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department. 

There, crews found the vehicle off the roadway in the woods, where it was flipped on its side. 

First responders then evaluated the driver, who had been able to escape the car on their own, and found that they had suffered no injuries as a result of the crash. 

Lake Road was then closed for a short period of time while a tow truck worked to remove the vehicle. Units remained at the scene for around two hours. 

to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE