New Update: Wrong-Way Driver Killed After Hitting Truck In Somers, Police Say

The incident happened on Monday afternoon, Oct. 30, when New York State Police responded to a crash on Route 100 just south of the intersection with Route 35 in Somers.
An initial investigation conducted by authorities determined that just before the crash, a 2020 Honda CRV had been driving north in the southbound lanes before striking a 2015 Mack sanitation truck driven by a 45-year-old Harrison resident that had been traveling south, police said.
The driver of the Honda, 36-year-old Junior Polanco Brito of North Brunswick, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Polanco Brito had been working as a Lyft driver at the time of the crash, according to authorities.
Polanco Brito's passenger, a 17-year-old, was severely injured and taken to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.
The crash caused a lengthy portion of Route 100 to temporarily close on Monday.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
