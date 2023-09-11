A Few Clouds 80°

SHARE

Tricky Rescue: Person Saved From 20-Foot Embankment In Somers

A person was hospitalized after falling down a 20-foot steep embankment in Northern Westchester, which required them to be rescued with the help of rope lines. 

A person had to be rescued after falling down a steep 20-foot wooded embankment in Somers.
A person had to be rescued after falling down a steep 20-foot wooded embankment in Somers. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 9 around 3:15 p.m., when Somers Fire and EMS responded to the Lake Lincolndale area on a report of a person falling down a steep wooded embankment. 

According to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department, arriving crews quickly found the person and began working to establish rope lines and belay lines down into the wooded drop-off. This eventually allowed for first responders and their equipment to be lowered into the embankment to reach the person. 

Once they were down in the embankment, crews worked to stabilize and hoist the person safely back up from the woods, a process that took around a half hour. 

The person was then taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, fire officials said. 

to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE