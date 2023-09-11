Tricky Rescue: Person Saved From 20-Foot Embankment In Somers

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 9 around 3:15 p.m., when Somers Fire and EMS responded to the Lake Lincolndale area on a report of a person falling down a steep wooded embankment.

According to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department, arriving crews quickly found the person and began working to establish rope lines and belay lines down into the wooded drop-off. This eventually allowed for first responders and their equipment to be lowered into the embankment to reach the person.

Once they were down in the embankment, crews worked to stabilize and hoist the person safely back up from the woods, a process that took around a half hour.

The person was then taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, fire officials said.

