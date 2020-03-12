Contact Us
Single-Lane Closure With Stoppages Start On Taconic Parkway Stretch

There will be delays on the Taconic State Parkway in Putnam Valley.
There will be delays on the Taconic State Parkway in Putnam Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps

There will be single-lane closures and temporary traffic stoppages on the Taconic State Parkway for several days to allow construction work.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, there will be single-lane closures on the parkway in Putnam Valley.

The closures are expected to last daily between exit 23 (Bryant Pond Road) and exit 25 (Peekskill Hollow Road) through Friday, March 13, weather permitting.

According to the NYSDOT, motorists traveling on the parkway through the area can expect delays and have been advised to plan accordingly.

“Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone,” the NYSDOT noted in a release. “In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

