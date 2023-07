Somers resident and medical student Alex Gordon will compete in an episode of America's favorite quiz show airing on Thursday, July 6 on ABC.

During his appearance, Gordon will compete against returning champion Anji Nyquist, a social media coordinator from Minneapolis, Minnesota who won $8,800 on the previous episode, and retired computer programmer Carol Oppenheim from Owings Mills, Maryland.

The episode will air at 7 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.