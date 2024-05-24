Fair 80°

Smoking Lithium Ion Battery Prompts Hazmat Response At Somers Residence

Emergency crews raced to a Northern Westchester residence after a smoking lithium-ion battery was found inside. 

The incident happened on Loomis Drive in Somers.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via automatic6517
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Thursday, May 23 around 6:30 p.m., when a smoking lithium-ion battery was found at a Somers home on Loomis Drive.

According to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded within minutes and called the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services Hazardous Materials Team to help deal with the battery. 

Once the hazmat team arrived, they suited up and were able to successfully dispose of the battery, fire officials said. 

