Smoking Lithium Ion Battery Prompts Hazmat Response At Somers Residence

The incident happened on Thursday, May 23 around 6:30 p.m., when a smoking lithium-ion battery was found at a Somers home on Loomis Drive.

According to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded within minutes and called the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services Hazardous Materials Team to help deal with the battery.

Once the hazmat team arrived, they suited up and were able to successfully dispose of the battery, fire officials said.

