The incident happened on Wednesday, March 27 just after 7 p.m., when crews from the Somers Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Towne Centre At Somers shopping mall for reports of smoke coming from the roof.

Arriving crews soon found that they could not find any smoke or fire outside or within the building.

After searching for around 40 minutes, the department eventually deemed the reports of smoke to be "good intent."

