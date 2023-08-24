Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing 18-Year-Old In Somers

Cross River resident Noam M. Cohen, age 18, was reported missing by his family and is now being searched for by authorities in Somers, New York State Police announced on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Police said Cohen is believed to be wearing jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and a JanSport backpack.

He is known to enjoy the railway system, police added.

Anyone with information as to Cohen's whereabouts is asked to call New York State Police at (914) 769-2600 and refer to case number 11583924.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.