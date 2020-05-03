COVID-19: HS Students Show Appreciation In Big Way For Westchester Front-Line Workers

Students at a Westchester high school stepped up in a big way to show their appreciation for the first responders and frontline healthcare workers combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Archbishop Stepinac High School students ran a community fundraiser that helped them deliver 200 meals to essential employees at White Plains Hospital and the White Plains Police Department.

The organizers of “Stepinac Strong” had meals prepared by the Rye Roadhouse, which is owned by two Stepinac alumni, Jonathan and Gregory Demarco.

A group of students, Stepenac’s varsity football team, led by head coach Mike O’Donnell and assistant coach Joseph Venice delivered 150 meals to healthcare workers at the hospital, and the other 50 meals were later delivered to police officers.

According to Stepinac officials, “since the pandemic began, the Stepinac community has been actively engaged and generous in supporting frontline workers. Among the notable campaigns have been sophomore John Prince of Valhalla and his two friends at other Westchester high schools successfully raising money to help bring meals to the night shifts of healthcare workers of area hospitals while helping local restaurants.

“Distinguished alumnus Jim Scully, partner of Scully Construction, and his team also donated and delivered 120 hot meals to White Plains Hospital.”

