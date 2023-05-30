Fair 52°

Rollover Crash: Person Hospitalized, Main Road Closed In Somers

A vehicle rollover in Northern Westchester left one person hospitalized and caused a main road to be briefly closed to traffic. 

Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The crash happened on Saturday, May 27 around 3 p.m., when first responders in Somers were sent to Route 139 between Plumbrook Road and Van Rensselaer Road for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Once they arrived at the scene of the crash, EMS crews found all of the car's occupants outside of the vehicle and transported one to an area hospital for treatment. 

The road between Plumbrook Road and Van Rensselaer Road remained closed for 80 minutes before reopening to traffic, the department said. 

