Look Who's Coming Back: Trump To Appear At Fundraiser In Northern Westchester

Former President Donald Trump is returning to his old Hudson Valley stomping grounds this summer to star at a fundraiser for the New York Republican Party.

An invitation to GOP donors has been circulating throughout the region touting a Trump appearance in Northern Westchester County as the main attraction, likely at an event at his namesake golf club in Briarcliff Manor on Thursday, Aug. 5 hosted by the NYS Republican Committee.

Tickets for the fundraiser reception start at $1,000 per person, while a ticket that comes with a photo opportunity with Trump come in at $5,000 per couple.

According to the invitation, access to the reception plus a roundtable and photo opportunity with the former president will cost a hefty $25,000.

The GOP has not officially declared that the event will be held at Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, though it has been speculated as the most likely landing place, as it has held similar events in the past.

Funds raised at the event will benefit the New York Republican State Committee, which is the elections arm for the state GOP.

"As the Republican Party of New York, we are committed to providing the ideas and leadership necessary to ensure that government works for the people,” Chairman Nick Langworthy stated. "Our heritage is rooted in the philosophy that all people are created equal with the inalienable rights to life, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness.

“We believe it is the people, not the government who are the best stewards of our exceptional nation and state,” he continued. “The NYGOP's mission is to fight for the policies, candidates, and elected leaders who are committed to these values and creating a strong and bright future for the Empire State.”

