Update: Police Nab Driver Who Left Crash Scene On Route 6 In Somers

Authorities apprehended a driver who left the scene of a Northern Westchester crash that briefly caused a closure on a well-traveled main road.

The crash happened on Friday, May 24 around 11:30 a.m. on Route 6 near the Somers Commons shopping center, according to the Carmel Police Department, which helped respond to the incident.

One of the drivers involved in the crash left the scene, leading to a larger police presence in the area, authorities said.

The driver was eventually caught, Carmel Police announced around 1 p.m. More information about their identity has not yet been released.

The crash caused Route 6 to temporarily close between Mahopac Avenue and Route 118, Somers firefighters said. The road has since reopened.

There is no danger to the surrounding community, police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

