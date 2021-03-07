Wrong-Way I-84 Driver Strikes Trooper, Police Say

A man under the influence driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 led police on a chase which ended when he intentionally struck a state trooper, according to authorities.

Michael Newman, age 35, was charged with assaulting a police officer, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and three other offenses.

He allegedly struck the trooper at around 2 a.m. Saturday, March 6 in Connecticut near Exit 32 in Southington after police had him boxed in.

No injuries were reported, Connecticut State Police said.

Newman, of Salt Lake City, Utah, crossed from driving westbound on I-84 to eastbound, then back to westbound in an attempt to escape arrest, said state police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.