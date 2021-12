New York State Police shared the results of a targeted speed enforcement detail in Westchester County.

Troopers conducted the operation on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

During the enforcement period, 38 tickets were issued, including 25 for speed-related offenses, police said.

Police said speeding is a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in the state.

