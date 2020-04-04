Man Involved In Westchester Crash Drove Drunk At Three Times Limit, Police Say

A Westchester man was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content more than triple the legal limit when he struck another car on I-95 before his car became disabled, New York State Police said.

Troopers responded to a report of a two-car crash on I-95 in New Rochelle at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27, when the driver of a 2004 Volvo struck a 1994 Chevrolet pick-up truck before fleeing.

According to New York State Police, after exiting I-95 in New Rochelle, the Volvo struck a curb, and the vehicle became disabled. The investigation into the crash led troopers to New Rochelle resident Reginald Saint Juste, 32, who was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, at the time of his arrest, Saint Juste was allegedly intoxicated, and it was later determined that his blood alcohol content was .25 percent, more than triple the legal limit.

Saint Juste was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and released to a sober third party. Saint Juste is scheduled to appear in the City of New Rochelle Court on Friday, June 5.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.