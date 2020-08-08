Man Accused Of Stealing Cash From Home In Westchester

The investigation into an early-morning break-in of a Westchester home led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man who is a suspect in multiple thefts and robberies.

Investigators from the Hasting-on-Hudson Police Department responded to an Olinda Avenue home shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, where there was a report of a break-in.

Police said that the homeowner advised investigators that a suspect had broken into the residence in the early morning, stealing approximately $300 in cash.

The investigation led police to Yonkers resident Ian Windley, who was arrested and charged with burglary on Thursday, Aug. 6. Windley was also charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing a package from a Pinecrest Drive home in September last year.

According to police, Windley is also a suspect in multiple car larcenies that have occurred throughout the Rivertowns.

Following his arrest, bail was set at $7,500 for Windley. No return court date has been announced and police said that no further information will be released.

