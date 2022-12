One person was injured after their pickup truck crashed into a tree in Northern Westchester.

On Monday morning, Nov. 28, emergency crews responded to Route 202 in Somers to a reported accident involving a vehicle hitting a tree, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

After an ambulance arrived, the driver was taken to a hospital with injuries.

It is not clear what the cause of the accident was.

