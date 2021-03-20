Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Westchester

A man is wanted by New York State Police investigators in Westchester following his arrest for alleged intoxicated driving on I-87 last spring.

Julio Urena was stopped for a traffic violation by New York State Police troopers on May 30 last year, during which it was determined that he was intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

Urena, 44, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He later failed to make a court appearance and a warrant was issued for his arrest in Westchester.

Investigators described Urena as being 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in Tarrytown by calling (518) 436-2825 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

