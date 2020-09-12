26-Year-Old Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Cops Following Westchester Stop

A man whose car was about to be searched by state police during a traffic stop pulled away, leading law enforcement on a chase down 1-95, said state police.

Jammy Alphonse of Everett, Massachusetts, 26, was pulled over at about 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 7 in Harrison; police said that probable cause to search his vehicle was established when they spoke with Alphonse and his passenger.

After a six-mile chase, Alphonse pulled over again and was taken into custody. He was charged with the misdemeanors of third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, second-degree reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

