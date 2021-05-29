Northern Westchester Native Gavin MacLeod, ‘Mary Tyler Moore,’ ‘Love Boat’ Actor, Dies

Native NewYorker Gavin MacLeod, a popular actor on two of the biggest television hit shows of the 1970s and '80s, has died.

MacLeod, who was born in Northern Westchester County, in Mount Kisco, as Allan George See and raised in Pleasantville, was age 90.

He died at his home in Palm Desert, California, after having recent health issues, his family said.

MacLeod became nationally known for his role as news writer Murray Slaughter of Minneapolis TV station WJM on CBS-TV's "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in the early to mid-1970s.

He then gained popularity for his starring role in 230 episodes as Captain Stubing on ABC-TV's "The Love Boat" in the late 70s through much of the 80s.

He had nearly 100 acting credits, including roles on the TV shows "Hogan's Heroes," "McHale's Navy," "Perry Mason," "Hawaii Five-0," "King of Queens," "The Dick Van Dyke Show," and "Touched by an Angel."

MacLeod's father was a local electrician in the Pleasantville area and his mother worked at nearby Reader's Digest. He graduated from Pleasantville High School and Ithaca College.

MacLeod is survived by his wife, the former dancer Patti Kendig, two sons, and two daughters, and a brother, Ron See.

