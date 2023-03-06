Former Fire Chief From Somers Dies: 'He Will Be Deeply Missed'

A former chief of a fire department in Northern Westchester who remained active in serving the community has died.

Irwin Schriro, the ex-chief of the Somers Volunteer Fire Department, died on Sunday, March 5 at the age of 63 following a short illness, the fire department announced.

Originally joining the department in 1987, Schriro served as chief from both 1999-2001 and 2011-2014. He remained an active member up to his death and had finished qualifying a new driver on her first piece of fire apparatus just before his illness, the department said.

During his 36 years with the fire department, Schriro became known for both his extensive knowledge and experience as well as his friendliness and willingness to lend a helping hand to just about anyone.

In addition to his work with the department, he was also active in the Red Knights and loved scuba diving, continuing this passion in his position as the Somers Volunteer Fire Department's scuba team lieutenant for a number of years.

"He will be deeply missed," the department said in a post on social media.

Services for Schriro have not yet been announced.

