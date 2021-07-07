Northern Westchester Waste Hauler Charged With Falsifying Financials To Spend At Strip Clubs

The manager of a company that provides solid waste removal and recyclables in Westchester County is facing charges for allegedly falsifying financial data to cover up exorbitant spending at strip clubs, the District Attorney announced.

Westchester County DA Mimi Rocah announced that Darien resident Christopher Oxer, a manager at City Carting of Westchester, which receives more than $20 million annually under its contract with the county, is facing charges for falsifying financial data in an attempt to dupe a monitor tasked with overseeing that contract.

Under a contract with the county that has been in place since 2004, City Carting of Westchester operates transfer stations; operates and maintains a materials recovery facility for recyclables and hauls recyclables to that facility from certain locations in the county; and provides landfill capacity and other services relating to solid waste removal.

Per an agreement with the county, the monitor, Kroll Associates, ensures that City Carting of Westchester complies with criminal and civil laws and is not under the influence of organized crime.

It is alleged that in 2018 and 2019 false filings were made in an effort to conceal payments that were made to strip clubs.

Oxer allegedly paid for services at the strip clubs with a City Carting of Westchester credit card, but the expenditures were entered into the company’s accounting records as legitimate business expenses for items such as tires, maintenance, and tolls.

In total, the false filings totaled more than $135,000, including one particular incident when $40,000 was spent on a single visit to one strip club.

Oxer, 35, and the City of Carting of Westchester have been charged with six felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing. The investigation into the false filings is ongoing, Rocah noted.

“The Westchester District Attorney’s Office has zero-tolerance for public corruption and misuse of public tax dollars by government employees or contractors,” the DA said.

“The actions of Christopher Oxer and City Carting of Westchester represent a brazen attempt to rip off county residents by including expenditures for items that clearly are not covered under their contract.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.