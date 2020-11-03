COVID-19: St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed In Three Westchester Cities

With concerns of coronavirus looming large over all of New York, several municipalities in Westchester are opting to push back scheduled St. Patrick’s Day until later in the year.

Officials in Yonkers, White Plains, and Peekskill announced this week that they will be postponing the parades, which bring hundreds of people to congregate in confined spaces.

"It is with an abundance of caution and care for our community, and as a result of medical advice in the midst of this health crisis that we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Yonkers St Patrick’s Day Parade,” officials stated. “Our first commitment is to the safety of both our marchers and our spectators and we look forward to celebrating this great parade six months from now.”

The Yonkers parade originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21 will now be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, the halfway point to St. Patrick’s Day. The parade dinner will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 instead of Saturday, March 14, as planned.

"Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in White Plains will not go forward," the White Plains St. Patrick's Day committee said in a statement. " We recognize that people will be disappointed by this decision (as are we), but our main focus is and must be the health, welfare and safety of our residents.”

The Committee is planning to discuss future plans in the coming days.

In Peekskill, they plan to do something similar to Yonkers in March.

“It is with an abundance of caution and care for our community, and as a result of medical advice in the midst of this health crisis that we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 31st Annual Peekskill St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and all associated events, from March 14th to mid-September 2020, the halfway to St. Patrick’s Day point,” the Executive Board of the Peekskill St. Patrick’s Day Parade said. “Our first commitment is to the safety of both our marchers and our spectators and we look forward to celebrating this great parade 6 months from now."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.