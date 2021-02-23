COVID-19: New Vaccine Allocation Outlined For Westchester

Seven thousand new allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to locations throughout Westchester during the 11th week of the state’s vaccination program.

Each week, the federal government supplies New York with between upwards of 300,000 doses of the vaccine - with more on the way - which are then distributed to different regions based on population.

This week, Westchester was set to receive 7,000 more doses, up slightly from the past two weeks, which will be distributed across the county based on need and risk.

Those vaccines are then administered to those eligible, which includes residents over the age of 65, healthcare workers, essential workers, people with underlying medical conditions, residents, and employees at nursing homes.

In Week 11, according to county officials, the vaccines are being allocated in Westchester to:

Westchester County Department of Health: 2,500;

Sun River Health in Peekskill: 500;

Port Chester Open Door Family Medical Center: 300;

Ossining Open Door Family Medical Center: 300;

Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital: 200;

NYP-Lawrence Hospital: 200;

White Plains Hospital: 100;

NY-Presbyterian Hudson Valley: 100;

Four Winds Hospital: 100;

NY-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center: 100;

St. Vincent's Hospital in Westchester: 100;

FMS Southern Westchester Dialysis Center: 100;

Yonkers East Dialysis Center: 100;

Sunlight Pharmacy: 100;

Marc's Village Pharmacy: 100;

Allcare Health Pharmacy LLC: 100;

Grassy Sprain Pharmacy: 100;

Symart Drug Co. Inc. DBA Prescription Center of Ossining: 100;

Hudson Pharmacy & Surgical: 100;

New Rochelle Prescription Center: 100;

Northern Westchester Hospital: 100;

St. Joseph's Hospital: 100;

Westchester Medical Center: 100;

Le-Mac Pharmacy Inc.: 100;

HealthSmart Pharmacy: 100;

Ahma Rx: 100;

Sleepy Hollow Pharmacy: 100;

Yonkers Health Center: 100;

Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center, Inc.: 100;

Greenburgh Health Center: 100;

Sleepy Hollow Open Door Family Medical Center: 100;

Mount Kisco Open Door Family Medical Center: 100;

Brewster Open Door Family Medical Center: 100;

Mamaroneck Open Door Family Medical Center: 100;

Sun River Health on Valentine Lane in Yonkers: 100;

Sun River Health Park Care in Yonkers: 100;

Phelps Memorial Hospital Association: 100;

Andrus Pavillion: 100.

The Hudson Valley has now received 352,475 allocations of COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 287,559 doses administered. The 82 percent of vaccines used is the lowest rate in the state.

"We're in a footrace between ongoing new infections and our ability to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and although we have vaccine distribution sites at the ready throughout the state, we're limited by available supply," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"New Yorkers have already had huge burdens to bear, and we're getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to double down on the behaviors that make such a difference combatting this pandemic," he added. "Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay socially distanced, and be safe."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.