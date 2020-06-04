COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Yonkers, with the highest rate of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westchester, has now surpassed 1,000 for the first time during the pandemic according to new information released by the county.

As of Monday, April 6, there have been 43,955 people tested in Westchester, with 13,723 (31 percent) testing positive since the outbreak. There have been 122,031 positive tests statewide.

Yonkers’ 1,273 confirmed cases are followed by New Rochelle - which at one point was the epicenter of the virus in the entire state - at 609 cases, Mount Vernon (540), White Plains (339), Greenburgh (274), and the Village of Ossining (268).

As earlier reported, Westchester County Executive George Latimer ordered that the flags at all county facilities be flown at half-staff to celebrate and honor the lives of county residents who died from the virus.

“These are not just numbers on a growing chart, these are our neighbors," Latimer said in a statement. "As we continue to show strength and resilience as we fight this virus, we must remember the importance of grieving the ones we have lost. My condolences go out to the families and friends of those who have left us too soon.”

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester:

Yonkers: 1,273

New Rochelle: 609

Mount Vernon: 540

White Plains: 339

Greenburgh: 274

Ossining Village: 268

Port Chester: 240

Cortlandt: 173

Yorktown: 167

Peekskill: 152

Mount Pleasant: 141

Eastchester: 119

Scarsdale: 116

Harrison: 98

Sleepy Hollow: 94

Mount Kisco: 86

Mamaroneck Village: 77

Dobbs Ferry: 72

Tarrytown 68

Rye Brook: 62

New Castle: 56

Mamaroneck Town: 55

Somers: 55

Bedford: 55

Rye City: 55

Ossining Town: 44

Tuckahoe: 40

Pleasantville: 39

North Castle: 37

Pelham: 36

Croton-on-Hudson: 33

Ardsley: 32

Hastings-on-Hudson: 32

Elmsford: 32

Pelham Manor: 32

Irvington: 27

Briarcliff Manor: 27

Lewisboro: 27

Bronxville: 26

Larchmont: 24

Buchanan: 6

Pound Ridge: 6

North Salem: 7

