COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Westchester Church

An alert has been issued for potential exposure to COVID-19 for those who visited a church in Westchester.

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a confirmation ceremony at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church on Bradhurst Avenue in Hawthorne on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m.

Everyone who attended rehearsals on Friday, Sept. 25, the confirmation ceremony, wedding ceremony and evening mass on Saturday are advised to consult with your doctor, the church said.

Masses and baptisms scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27 were suspended while the church was sanitized.

Regular mass schedule has resumed on Monday, Sept. 28.

Holy Rosary Church is working directly with the New York State Department of Health and the Westchester County Department of Health to notify those families who were in close contact to the positive case at church and will work through the contact tracing process.

The Department of Health will give direction to those families who should quarantine for 14 days. All families who were present should answer calls from the contact tracing service. The caller ID will read “NYS Contact Tracing.”

