Man Wielding Screwdriver Attacks Trooper After Stabbing Victim In Somers: Police

The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 5, when a domestic disturbance was reported in the Croton Falls area of Somers, New York State Police announced on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

When the first trooper arrived on the scene, screams could be heard coming from inside the residence. Officers forced their way inside and encountered the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Andujar Heriberto, wielding a screwdriver, police said.

Heriberto refused to comply with commands and then attacked the trooper, police said. The trooper subdued Heriberto without injury, and additional officers arrived on the scene, using a taser-like device to restrain him, according to authorities.

The victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. Heriberto was also taken to the hospital to be treated for self-inflicted stab wounds, authorities said.

The exact location where the incident took place was not revealed.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Heriberto was arraigned in Somers Town Court. He faces the following charges:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Resisting arrest;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Heriberto was remanded to Westchester County Jail without bail and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

