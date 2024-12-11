Rain Fog/Mist 62°

SHARE

Man Wielding Screwdriver Attacks Trooper After Stabbing Victim In Somers: Police

A man is facing multiple felony charges following an incident in Northern Westchester that left a victim hospitalized with multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

A 50-year-old man is accused of attacking a state trooper with a screwdriver after stabbing a victim, police said.

A 50-year-old man is accused of attacking a state trooper with a screwdriver after stabbing a victim, police said.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police and Canava/getty signature
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 5, when a domestic disturbance was reported in the Croton Falls area of Somers, New York State Police announced on Wednesday, Dec. 11. 

When the first trooper arrived on the scene, screams could be heard coming from inside the residence. Officers forced their way inside and encountered the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Andujar Heriberto, wielding a screwdriver, police said.

Heriberto refused to comply with commands and then attacked the trooper, police said. The trooper subdued Heriberto without injury, and additional officers arrived on the scene, using a taser-like device to restrain him, according to authorities. 

The victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. Heriberto was also taken to the hospital to be treated for self-inflicted stab wounds, authorities said.

The exact location where the incident took place was not revealed. 

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Heriberto was arraigned in Somers Town Court. He faces the following charges:

  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Resisting arrest;
  • Endangering the welfare of a child. 

Heriberto was remanded to Westchester County Jail without bail and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. 

to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE